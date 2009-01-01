Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Questions about the Riva Stage 2 kit for 1300r #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Apr 2008 Location SoCal Age 49 Posts 425 Questions about the Riva Stage 2 kit for 1300r Just bought a 2004 1300r, and it came with the Stage 2 kit. The seller had it advertised saying "has riva parts", and i thought it would be sponsons and the usual ride plate and grate, but when i arrived i immediately saw Riva heads and the efi controller. I dont think he knew what he had as he said he was the 2nd owner... Anyway i have many questions and concerns about it and was unprepared when i purchased it. BTW i compression tested it and inspected the hull & pump, and all looked good so i bought it. I test drove it yesterday and it rips pretty good



Questions:

-the stage 2 kit didnt include the heads, is it safe to run 91 octane gas?

-how can i tell if it has the timing advance mod? I believe this would not be a good combo with the Riva heads and 91 octane (if it has it)... The previous owner said 91 octane but im not sure i want to believe it, especially since he didnt seem very knowledgeable with it. He mentioned very basic stuff about the whole ski



Concerns:

I see several disconnected wire or harness:

-I know 1 of them is for the Dplate chip

-single wire that seems to be coming from down near the stator area, i cant think of any wire that comes from that area

-harness at the extreme front section of the bow, its a 2pin with black & green wire and i think it has a termination plug on it, just like the Dplate chip

