Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 1996 Wave Venture 1100 Running Rough #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2012 Location Sound Beach Posts 10 1996 Wave Venture 1100 Running Rough My 96 Wave Venture 1100 runs fine up until about 1/3 throttle, then runs rough and bogs down. Also last time out noticed a LOT of smoke buildup inside the engine and battery compartments. Plugs are new, and gas I presume is good as I was regularly using Startron last season (didnt put in fuel stabilizer during winterization however). Last time it ran without any issue was prior to last years winterization. Ive only had it out twice this year, first time with old plugs, second with new plugs and Seafoam gas additive... Carb issue? #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 6,761 Re: 1996 Wave Venture 1100 Running Rough ANY smoke in the engine compartment will cause those symptoms. Start it at night. Use a flashlight to see where the smoke is coming from. The light beam helps 'amplify' the smoke. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



