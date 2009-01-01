|
1996 Wave Venture 1100 Running Rough
My 96 Wave Venture 1100 runs fine up until about 1/3 throttle, then runs rough and bogs down. Also last time out noticed a LOT of smoke buildup inside the engine and battery compartments. Plugs are new, and gas I presume is good as I was regularly using Startron last season (didnt put in fuel stabilizer during winterization however). Last time it ran without any issue was prior to last years winterization. Ive only had it out twice this year, first time with old plugs, second with new plugs and Seafoam gas additive... Carb issue?
-
Re: 1996 Wave Venture 1100 Running Rough
ANY smoke in the engine compartment will cause those symptoms. Start it at night. Use a flashlight to see where the smoke is coming from. The light beam helps 'amplify' the smoke.
