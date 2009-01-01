 1996 Wave Venture 1100 Running Rough
  Today, 07:34 PM
    rh2078
    1996 Wave Venture 1100 Running Rough

    My 96 Wave Venture 1100 runs fine up until about 1/3 throttle, then runs rough and bogs down. Also last time out noticed a LOT of smoke buildup inside the engine and battery compartments. Plugs are new, and gas I presume is good as I was regularly using Startron last season (didnt put in fuel stabilizer during winterization however). Last time it ran without any issue was prior to last years winterization. Ive only had it out twice this year, first time with old plugs, second with new plugs and Seafoam gas additive... Carb issue?
  Today, 07:45 PM
    Myself
    Myself is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Myself's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2006
    Location
    Arkansas
    Age
    45
    Posts
    6,761

    Re: 1996 Wave Venture 1100 Running Rough

    ANY smoke in the engine compartment will cause those symptoms. Start it at night. Use a flashlight to see where the smoke is coming from. The light beam helps 'amplify' the smoke.
    http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair

    '89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
    +3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate

    '99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
    ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate

    '96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
    light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
