Results 1 to 9 of 9 Thread: Yet another square nose build #1 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 765 Yet another square nose build Picked up this square a month ago. Planned on painting it but paint turned out to be in solid shape after cleaning. Ski has sat for many many years. Planning for vintage race (buoy riding) legal build. Attached Images C8399DA6-0A3E-4102-AD0F-BADDD4357853.jpeg (532.7 KB, 7 views) #2 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 765 Re: Yet another square nose build 92ABF581-1BDF-4C48-83E8-E14A0CECD4ED.jpeg2C55D4B0-1546-49AB-9A08-C9007747117B.jpegD15FF662-454D-481E-A890-F2F95F642B89.jpegConverting to round nose pole. Scored unused 2020 for $150 and scored the hazard bracket Last edited by MTRHEAD; Today at 12:29 PM . #3 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 765 Re: Yet another square nose build Converting to 90-07 HD cable

60F5A1F7-B614-49E8-8606-CFF4556A6930.jpeg91A5A858-5282-4A85-AA97-3921A8E415F6.jpeg470AA560-8A21-4CB7-8F85-749604332CF5.jpeg #4 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 765 Re: Yet another square nose build Emptied the Hull. Out with 61x, old internals, and garbage mats Attached Images B9B7B658-B499-423D-9E1C-5CF9958D577C.jpeg (392.0 KB, 4 views)

B9B7B658-B499-423D-9E1C-5CF9958D577C.jpeg (392.0 KB, 4 views) B71B40E7-C1F2-4ACF-B264-FE82759D2F64.jpeg (392.9 KB, 2 views) #5 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 765 Re: Yet another square nose build Go fast and handling tricks. Pump stuffer, true bottom and 2 setback Attached Images D924AD36-57A3-405C-B324-7FBA32022D8B.jpeg (351.5 KB, 3 views)

D924AD36-57A3-405C-B324-7FBA32022D8B.jpeg (351.5 KB, 3 views) 251A3187-B24B-4089-A96B-A6C3068C7E90.jpeg (339.6 KB, 2 views)

251A3187-B24B-4089-A96B-A6C3068C7E90.jpeg (339.6 KB, 2 views) F213369D-C332-4921-9DE8-18AEE12F4F9F.jpeg (306.6 KB, 3 views) #6 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 765 Re: Yet another square nose build 2” (50mm) setback will use 08+ driveshaft so no custom made shaft required. Skat setback pumps are actually 30mm. Prop edge against the driveshaft. So this is 20mm more which shouldn’t hurt. Same as sport spec guys run and I have in my blaster sport spec boat #7 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,838 Blog Entries 5 Re: Yet another square nose build Did I sell you that stuffer ?



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... #8 I dream skis Join Date Nov 2003 Location MotorCity Posts 765 Re: Yet another square nose build Yes I think. I’m going to mod it some to reflect what we did back in 00-02 with stuffers. #9 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,425 Re: Yet another square nose build Nice Vintage Build MotorHead.



Nice Vintage Build MotorHead.

