Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: XLT1200 slight popping at low rpm and skips 4000rpm #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2021 Location GA Posts 3 XLT1200 slight popping at low rpm and skips 4000rpm Hello, I've been lurking on this site for a while now looking at upgrades and what not because I bought a 2000 XLT1200 that needed a rebuild (pretty much everything other than the PV servo and handle controls) and I found a ton of useful info here but I cant seem too find this issue anywhere. I've rebuild the top end along with the carbs and also resealed the lower end. When I rebuild the carbs I also removed the chokes and accel pump and added aftermarket F/As and a primer and did the fuel pressure balance mod. I followed Oside Bills instructions to the T (GPR\XLT Carb Upgrade\ Accelerator pump removal) and set pop off all at 45. Also added a D plate



The issue I am having is that at low RPMs the ski pops a bit which I think could be because I did have the lows turned out an extra 1/8 turn (which I found that out because I had the carbs off again since the first test ride revealed that the throttle was sticking after letting the ski cool down a bit from running temp, hopefully fixed that too) but unsure i'll be testing that tomorrow if I get the time. The more concerning issue IMO is that the ski likes to skip over 4k rpm when I'm slowly puling the trigger, its like there is a sweet spot that it just want to rev up higher right under 4k and skips right to 5k and then will continue to climb normal if I keep slowly pulling the throttle.



Other than those couple issues the ski seems to run great and has lots of power any ideas would be greatly appreciated so thank you in advance. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Mar 2007 Location Is Everything! Age 49 Posts 11,000 Re: XLT1200 slight popping at low rpm and skips 4000rpm I have a 99 with a d plate that makes a popping sound at slow speeds below planning.



Check you impeller clearance, wear ring and replace/install a pump seal kit. Last edited by PrickofMisery; Today at 12:02 PM . #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2021 Location GA Posts 3 Re: XLT1200 slight popping at low rpm and skips 4000rpm Originally Posted by PrickofMisery Originally Posted by I have a 99 with a d plate that makes a popping sound at slow speeds below planning.



Check you impeller clearance, wear ring and replace/install a pump seal kit. #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 6,759 Re: XLT1200 slight popping at low rpm and skips 4000rpm The popping/burbling is a normal sound on a big bore 2 stroke watercraft. What you're hearing is the sound of combustion explosions and reverberation in the waterbox as the exhaust pulses push out through the cooling water.

The 4-5000 rpm power increase 'skip' is also normal. This is the 'hit' where the engine starts coming 'on the pipe'......the 'powerband'. On the Seadoos we can tame that 'hit' by adjusting the spring tension in the power valve caps, giving a smoother transition. Yamaha left no such provision. Your sweet spot in power happens to be 'coming in' at about the same time the power valves are opening. I'd bet if you hung a Go-pro inside with a flashlight you would see the cables actuating the valves right when you hear the rpm change. Get used to it,...Oorrr.....buy an aftermarket power valve controller. That would allow you to play with different opening rpm's until you find a much smoother power transition. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

#5 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2021 Location GA Posts 3 Re: XLT1200 slight popping at low rpm and skips 4000rpm Alright so it sounds like there are no real issues then. I had a feelling the power valves had something to do with the jump in rpm do you have any suggestions for an after market controller? I'll put a go pro in there before I go out next time to confirm that's the cause. Also I did just check the impeller clearances and it's well within spec although the stainless wear ring looks fairly rough but I assume that's normal. Thank you for your response. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 4 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules