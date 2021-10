Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha WR500 Carb Identification #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2020 Location Coral Gables, FL Age 42 Posts 31 Yamaha WR500 Carb Identification Hi there. I picked up a 1992 WR500 and it had this Mikuni carb on it. The bottom opening of the carb right below the throttle plate measures 35mm. Can someone help me ID this so I can get the right rebuilt kit? Thanks



