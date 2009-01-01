Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1996 SeaDoo XP No Beeps? Was running great 6 weeks ago #1 I dream skis Join Date Sep 2010 Location Michigan Posts 645 1996 SeaDoo XP No Beeps? Was running great 6 weeks ago 1996 SeaDoo XP No Beeps? Was running great 6 weeks ago



Hello! Old time member, don't get around here that much these days!



I have a 1996 SeaDoo XP that was working perfectly this summer. It has been covered, outside, on the trailer for the last six weeks. Decided to get it ready for storage and pulled into the garage.



1.) Battery was dead, could not be charged, replaced with new battery.

- Plug key in, lights on dash blink, No beeps, ski will not start.

2.) Opened up electrical box near battery. Removed all the terminals and cleaned lugs and ring terminals.

- Plug key in, lights on dash blink, No beeps, SOLENOID CLICKED! And then ski struggled to turn over.

- At this point it actually did start up and run!

3.) Now, I can put the lanyard key on the post and the relay in the front electrical box will engage (click), and then disengage; does not want to engage the solenoid and or starter.



The security signal from the key must be getting through to allow the click and or solenoid to engage?



What would be causing the lack of beeps and or a smooth start when it worked only six weeks ago?



Any help you can provide is appreciated! Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules