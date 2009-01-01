Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: JS300 part out - sarasota FL #1 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 32 Posts 1,017 JS300 part out - sarasota FL Engine was resealed last year with new crank seals and rings/gaskets etc. As of last week the engine will only crank with the plug out. Ebox looks new inside and has been updated by kawi as per the sticker inside the hood of the ski. We are swapping to a different powerplant at this point



Mariner pipe, bad bones reed cage and stuffer, new in package reeds, stock takeoff stuff, engine cradle, SBN38 carb and throttle drum, spare engine, crank probably needs a rebuilt, cylinder has been ported and has fresh 1mm top end, no head.



$700 and shipping obo for all



Take the whole ski and everything for $900 picked up in sarasota FL, ski is titled.



244431890_878546476401571_411375396804126361_n.jpg244754027_582316796148390_3034182745180487003_n.jpg244384069_585064566160031_2265829822035894244_n.jpg244745496_6624017410973771_8643731435010014282_n.jpg244957475_196105515861772_5549984496926449052_n.jpg244783560_233035412052757_2124288269252882221_n.jpg244699535_616671799340720_8962749100394959990_n.jpg244502950_1245104469246606_3792604891889129701_n.jpg244426411_606670913828541_1831709123455541889_n.jpg245096433_237715861715687_5900022474245461180_n.jpg 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS #2 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 32 Posts 1,017 Re: JS300 part out - sarasota FL Only exhaust /manifold available now



$400 and shipping costs 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) StuRat Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules