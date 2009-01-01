 JS300 part out - sarasota FL
    StuRat
    JS300 part out - sarasota FL

    Engine was resealed last year with new crank seals and rings/gaskets etc. As of last week the engine will only crank with the plug out. Ebox looks new inside and has been updated by kawi as per the sticker inside the hood of the ski. We are swapping to a different powerplant at this point

    Mariner pipe, bad bones reed cage and stuffer, new in package reeds, stock takeoff stuff, engine cradle, SBN38 carb and throttle drum, spare engine, crank probably needs a rebuilt, cylinder has been ported and has fresh 1mm top end, no head.

    $700 and shipping obo for all

    Take the whole ski and everything for $900 picked up in sarasota FL, ski is titled.

    StuRat
    Re: JS300 part out - sarasota FL

    Only exhaust /manifold available now

    $400 and shipping costs
