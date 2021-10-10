Results 1 to 8 of 8 Thread: Just another silly Squarenose re-do #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,815 Blog Entries 5 Just another silly Squarenose re-do Time for some fun.



So, now that I'm retired from a decade of organizing Jet Blast, I am also done spending my off-season time restoring or modding or building raffle skis. Now I can build more of what I feel like building, but more importantly, I don't have the stress of deadlines or creating skis with maximum raffle appeal. Like I said, time for some fun.



I bought this 1990 SN a month ago, as you see it here, other than I sold the stock ride plate off of it at our annual swap meet last week.



The basic story on it is:

2 owners before me, and was really never ridden hard...and the hull shows it has lived a gentle life.

It sat for a good number of years, something like 10, until last winter, when the 2nd owner brought it back to life, but never really got it dialed in fully - and once his teenage kids declared their lack of interest in standups, well, it then wound up with me.



Mechanically:

6m6 bottom with 61x 701 cylinder/head - fairly common "hybrid" motor set up that I built several of back in the 90s. Great for bottom end. Really performs essentially the same as a full 61x.

Minty factory B pipe.

Factory pipe waterbox.

Brand new 46 SBN.

Skat impeller.

Westcoast open intake grate.

Brand new Blactip turf.

HT chinpad cover.

AC aluminum handlepole, stock length.

Primer.

Brand new stator.

Anodized bow and stern eyes.



I will share my ideas and potential plans for this ski in a bit, but more than likely it will be available to the 4th owner when I am done re-doing it. We will see. This hull may be too minty to let go, LOL.



No, you can't buy this B-pipe. It probably won't even stay on this ski anyhow...



More pictures...



Side note, I winterized this SN yesterday. It also came with a new lithium battery. No, I didn't bother to test ride it. I don't need or want to. First time I will ride this SN is after I'm done going through it completely.





Subscribed



#4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,815 Blog Entries 5 Re: Just another silly Squarenose re-do The basic plan here is to document this build and to also explain how I go about deciding what I like to do with SNs like this. This may or may not match what others do, which is fine. What I know is that there are many simple (and cheap, lol) assembly tricks that greatly improve the handling, performance and long-term durability of SNs (and many stand ups in general), so I employ these tricks......other people are much more OK with spending time bent over on the beach with their hoods off than I am, and I'm too old for that sh1t, so....



Step one, evaluate the evidence (aka, note what is wrong with this ski, both visible and not so visible):

1) Head gasket is installed backwards.

2) Aluminum handlepole with OEM springs.

3) Stock handlebars suck.

4) Hood channel gouges and paint rubbed off the hood and handlepole tell us that this pole was never installed correctly. Handlepole riser pad was recently added by the 2nd owner as a band-aid.

5) Front rubber bumper/nose piece installed incorrectly.

6) Padding under the gas tank and waterbox is not adequate or correct.

7) Water routing is incorrect.

8) Motor is not tuned correctly.

9) Pipe alignment could be better.

10) Start/stop switch having intermittent issues.

11) RTV squish out coming from the pump sections tells me this pump will get a full disassembly and inspection.

12) Hood vent tubes appear to have been cut with a 2x4, and rather illogically.

13) Tool container is missing.

14) Fuel line routing need correcting.

15) Reg decals installed incorrectly.



Step two, disassemble ski and complete the evaluation process.



As I have multiple customer/buddy project getting started this fall as well, progress on this SN will occur at whatever pace suits my schedule and energy levels.



The gaps between the pole bushings and bracket are unacceptable, and explain the hood gouges and paint damage. The sad part is installing the handlepole correctly, years ago, would have taken an extra hour at most.



Terrible.

But the fix is easy.

Measure the gaps, feeler gauge/caliper... whatever.

Add them together, divide by 2, then create 2 new "shims" and stick one on each side to fill the gaps and keep the pole centered.

This is why I save old/used pole bushings. Very easy to cut off the shaft and then re-purpose the flat "washer" portion to create custom shims for exactly this type of example.



I already bought an old school aftermarket pole spring at the Swap Meet last weekend, for this SN. These aren't as stiff as the current Blowsion springs, but it will do the trick here.



I already bought an old school aftermarket pole spring at the Swap Meet last weekend, for this SN. These aren't as stiff as the current Blowsion springs, but it will do the trick here.



