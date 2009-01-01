Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 11/14 Pitch for 760 venture is hurting its top speed #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2019 Location Oaklawn IL Posts 56 11/14 Pitch for 760 venture is hurting its top speed Anybody found a good pitch to run the venture 760?This ski is is a 47.2 top speed @6300rpms only. The 701 is 45.4 with a 144mm pump. Thats only a 1.8mph difference from a larger power plant larger pump,it dont make sense. This is likely the reason Yamaha went back to the 144 pump with the gp760 and even bigger 800.They looked bad in front of Seadoo with a machine that barely hit 2 extra mph after all these updates..



I think it should be a 50mph ski. But how,swap a 144 pump and pitch 17/20 into the 760 or find that perfect pitch. Thats my question has anyone over the last 20+ yrs found something that has worked out cause these sellers other then being intentionally confusing,their not selling a blade off facts or data their going on a really old book that was just a rough guesstimate of what Should work using absolutely no real data. Theyve admitted to me,several,that ventures werent tested with the 11/14 recommended nor was the 13/17 that replaces a stock steep 17/20,the 13/17 loses 3mph when installed on a 701.

Because their not mod machines theres no money to be made here and with all the NASA talk when explaining pitch people usually fall for it.Plus never ever seen a seller ask whats your top speed current max rpm etc. they just throw it at you and risk you doing damage and have no data as to how it performed. My guess is the pump was a bad match,the 760 didnt have the power,Yamaha went back to 144 on Gp760-800 as well as the impeller being a stupid low pitch in 760. I dont have the funds to experiment with what I think will work wich is keep the 155 pump in the 760 for its wicked take off,but go steep on trailing edge and low on leading to keep motor stress down. Somewhere between 11/16-12/18 I think it would rip to 50ish. Anyone have some useful experience data or any input appreciation it.

