I recently picked up 2 1993 750 SX skis, one a bit more heavily moded than the other. I'm about to swap bars on both skis (going 0 degree) and I noticed the stock ski has a long spring (see attached image) connected to the steering cable. The modified ski (which has had some steering upgrades) does NOT have the spring. The spring is so long and so weak I can't see it serving any purpose. I don't see it on any of the parts diagrams I have in my possession. Anyone know what this spring does? Is it critical? Can I / Should I remove it while I'm doing the bar upgrade?
Steering Cable Spring.jpg