Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Kawasaki 750 SX: What does this Spring Do? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2021 Location Pennsylvania Posts 14 Kawasaki 750 SX: What does this Spring Do? I recently picked up 2 1993 750 SX skis, one a bit more heavily moded than the other. I'm about to swap bars on both skis (going 0 degree) and I noticed the stock ski has a long spring (see attached image) connected to the steering cable. The modified ski (which has had some steering upgrades) does NOT have the spring. The spring is so long and so weak I can't see it serving any purpose. I don't see it on any of the parts diagrams I have in my possession. Anyone know what this spring does? Is it critical? Can I / Should I remove it while I'm doing the bar upgrade?



I recently picked up 2 1993 750 SX skis, one a bit more heavily moded than the other. I'm about to swap bars on both skis (going 0 degree) and I noticed the stock ski has a long spring (see attached image) connected to the steering cable. The modified ski (which has had some steering upgrades) does NOT have the spring. The spring is so long and so weak I can't see it serving any purpose. I don't see it on any of the parts diagrams I have in my possession. Anyone know what this spring does? Is it critical? Can I / Should I remove it while I'm doing the bar upgrade?



On this particular ski I think all of the steering components are stock. Even has the top half of the purple protective pad that protected most of the steering systems. Not sure why the previous owner(s) left just the top half

On my other 750 all of the protective padding has been removed and NO odd spring.

