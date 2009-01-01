 Kawasaki 750 SX: What does this Spring Do?
  Today, 03:41 PM
mcataldo1968
    mcataldo1968
    Kawasaki 750 SX: What does this Spring Do?

    I recently picked up 2 1993 750 SX skis, one a bit more heavily moded than the other. I'm about to swap bars on both skis (going 0 degree) and I noticed the stock ski has a long spring (see attached image) connected to the steering cable. The modified ski (which has had some steering upgrades) does NOT have the spring. The spring is so long and so weak I can't see it serving any purpose. I don't see it on any of the parts diagrams I have in my possession. Anyone know what this spring does? Is it critical? Can I / Should I remove it while I'm doing the bar upgrade?

  Today, 04:32 PM
kweasel
    kweasel
    Re: Kawasaki 750 SX: What does this Spring Do?

    I had a new 1992 and 1994 750sx and they didnt have that spring. It is possible it was installed to keep something from crushing. There is no picture of the bars but I remember you could get an aftermarket or SXI steering plate and shorten the pole pad as an easy way to shorten the pole length. The early 750s bar location was too long for adult sized riders. Kawasaki had to add a nozzle wedge so the boat would pane.
  Today, 04:45 PM
mcataldo1968
    mcataldo1968
    Re: Kawasaki 750 SX: What does this Spring Do?

    On this particular ski I think all of the steering components are stock. Even has the top half of the purple protective pad that protected most of the steering systems. Not sure why the previous owner(s) left just the top half

    On my other 750 all of the protective padding has been removed and NO odd spring.
