source Wossner rings?
I'm looking for replacement rings. I had a shop rebuild my ZXi/STX 1100 a few years ago. They said they used Wossner 82 mm pistons. On the invoice it says:
6007D150 PISTON, WOSSNER KAW - SO
I'd like to re-ring the motor so I'm trying to find replacement rings but have been unable to locate them. Are they somehow sold only as a kit with the pistons? Certainly there must be rings available, right?
Re: source Wossner rings?
Wössner Pistons N.A. Inc
38167 Airport Parkway #6
Willoughby, Ohio 44094
440-942-8833 ext.126
b.difranco@wossnerpistons.com
Re: source Wossner rings?
Thanks. I called that number (talked to Bob) and indeed they do sell individual rings, they just don't have them listed on their website.
