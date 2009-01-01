 source Wossner rings?
    source Wossner rings?

    I'm looking for replacement rings. I had a shop rebuild my ZXi/STX 1100 a few years ago. They said they used Wossner 82 mm pistons. On the invoice it says:
    6007D150 PISTON, WOSSNER KAW - SO
    I'd like to re-ring the motor so I'm trying to find replacement rings but have been unable to locate them. Are they somehow sold only as a kit with the pistons? Certainly there must be rings available, right?
    Re: source Wossner rings?

    Wössner Pistons N.A. Inc
    38167 Airport Parkway #6
    Willoughby, Ohio 44094
    440-942-8833 ext.126
    b.difranco@wossnerpistons.com
    Re: source Wossner rings?

    Thanks. I called that number (talked to Bob) and indeed they do sell individual rings, they just don't have them listed on their website.
