Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: source Wossner rings? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Los Angeles, CA Posts 33 source Wossner rings? I'm looking for replacement rings. I had a shop rebuild my ZXi/STX 1100 a few years ago. They said they used Wossner 82 mm pistons. On the invoice it says:

6007D150 PISTON, WOSSNER KAW - SO

I'd like to re-ring the motor so I'm trying to find replacement rings but have been unable to locate them. Are they somehow sold only as a kit with the pistons? Certainly there must be rings available, right? #2 Frequent Poster Join Date Aug 2015 Location Kalamazoo, Michigan Posts 270 Re: source Wossner rings? Wössner Pistons N.A. Inc

38167 Airport Parkway #6

Willoughby, Ohio 44094

440-942-8833 ext.126

Thanks. I called that number (talked to Bob) and indeed they do sell individual rings, they just don't have them listed on their website.

