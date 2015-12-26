Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: The science of condensation... #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2005 Location Wisconsin Age 52 Posts 8,807 Blog Entries 5 The science of condensation... Condensation Reality.



The perceived problem of condensation forming in fuel tanks over winter is a myth. The science to prove this is readily available. Here is the cliff notes version.



A 200-gallon tank at 50F, when empty of fuel, can AT MOST contain 0.46oz of water vapor within its air. This means that if you drain and winterize your 5-gallon jet ski tank, on a 50F day, the absolute most condensation that could possibly accumulate in the tank, IF conditions for precipitation were perfect during storage  AND the air within the tank at the point of draining was at nearly 100% humidity (which it wasnt and wont ever be)  would mean that the absolute most condensation you could collect in your jet ski tank is 0.0115 ounces. That is 0.069 of a teaspoon. That is 1/15th of a teaspoon. That is 6.5 DROPS of condensation. That is with figuring perfect conditions to produce the maximum volume of condensation possible.



Because the air in the tank you are draining on the cool day when you are winterizing your jet ski is not anywhere near 100% humidity, this means that you will only be able to produce a fraction of the 6.5 drops of condensation specified here under ideal conditions.



Also remember that the air in your jet ski fuel tank is not being exchanged with the atmosphere during storage, assuming you screw the gas cap back on after you drain it. This means that the potential condensation production within that tank is a fixed volume on the day that you drain it.



Now, regarding metal fuel tanks, such as many motorcycles and outboard boats have, brimming the fuel tanks to prevent rust from forming inside the tank during storage makes sense.



And the final side note is based on understanding what fuel does to any plastic container over time. At best, the fuel will stain the plastic. At worst, the fuel will slowly degrade the plastic and make it more brittle than it would otherwise be. Ask yourself this question. If you were to have a spare jet ski gas tank in your parts hoard, just in case (I have many, LOL), what is the best way to store it in order to keep in the best condition possible for future use  full of fuel or full of air? Therefore, to keep all of your jet ski fuel tanks in the best condition possible for future use, how should you store them during times of non-use?



Happy upper midwest winterizing everyone...I'll get that done next month

The attached picture here was taken on 12/26/2015...best my knees have felt in years... Attached Images December 26 2015.jpg (60.5 KB, 15 views)



WHEN IN DOUBT, GAS IT!



Yeah, I'm an @sshole, but I'm not a complete @sshole.



http://badgerlandjetpilots.com/



I don't come here to make enemies - only to identify them... I don't come here toenemies - only tothem... Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) jplasse Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules