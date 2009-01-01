|
|
-
1992 Kawasaki 750 ss idle issue
Hello everyone I am new to the jet ski world and recently purchased a 1992 Kawasaki 750 ss in good condition. My problem is that I can't get it to idle. I cleaned the gas tank and added an in-line fuel filter (and got rid of the in tank ones). Cleaned and rebuilt the carb. My dad used to race 2-stroke motorcycles and has a good bit of knowledge. He originally thought it was the crab but when that didn't work he had the idea of a leaky carb gasket but after using gasket sealant (some red stuff used for diesel engines) we had no change. I bought a compression tester and it read 153 on cylinder 1 and 152 on cylinder 2. It will start with choke (although it would take a little of cranking and messing with the throttle) and run under throttle. When I let off it idles for a couple seconds and dies (But it will idle for a bit at half choke). We also trying tuning it by just turning the low speed and messed with the idle screw but couldn't get it working. I also bought new boyesen reeds as we had carb blowback where fuel was shooting back up into the intake. I removed the reeds and there was no visible damage except on the left reed cage where one of the pedals I could see through the gap and see my fingernail (although it was very small) and I believe they some of the others didn't seal right. But I haven't had a chance to test it. Could this be my major underlying problem? Otherwise I am kinda out of ideas and i'm back to the drawing board. I was hoping to get it out on the water this summer but I am in college and don't have time but if anyone could help it would be greatly appreciated.
Have a good day.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests)
- Myself
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules