Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 1992 Kawasaki 750 ss idle issue #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2021 Location New Jersey Age 18 Posts 1 1992 Kawasaki 750 ss idle issue Hello everyone I am new to the jet ski world and recently purchased a 1992 Kawasaki 750 ss in good condition. My problem is that I can't get it to idle. I cleaned the gas tank and added an in-line fuel filter (and got rid of the in tank ones). Cleaned and rebuilt the carb. My dad used to race 2-stroke motorcycles and has a good bit of knowledge. He originally thought it was the crab but when that didn't work he had the idea of a leaky carb gasket but after using gasket sealant (some red stuff used for diesel engines) we had no change. I bought a compression tester and it read 153 on cylinder 1 and 152 on cylinder 2. It will start with choke (although it would take a little of cranking and messing with the throttle) and run under throttle. When I let off it idles for a couple seconds and dies (But it will idle for a bit at half choke). We also trying tuning it by just turning the low speed and messed with the idle screw but couldn't get it working. I also bought new boyesen reeds as we had carb blowback where fuel was shooting back up into the intake. I removed the reeds and there was no visible damage except on the left reed cage where one of the pedals I could see through the gap and see my fingernail (although it was very small) and I believe they some of the others didn't seal right. But I haven't had a chance to test it. Could this be my major underlying problem? Otherwise I am kinda out of ideas and i'm back to the drawing board. I was hoping to get it out on the water this summer but I am in college and don't have time but if anyone could help it would be greatly appreciated.



Have a good day. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) Myself Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules