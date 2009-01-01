|
Hi all, haven't posted before, but have a question that has me scratching my head. I have a 2000 sea doo gti which is generally reliable. Lately, when I try to start it, the starter will turn the engine a couple of times and stop. If I push the start button again, same thing happens. If I jump the solenoid, the starter cranks perfectly. Battery is in great shape. I have replaced the solenoid and the same problem remains. I have checked the mpem fuses, and as far as I can tell, they are fine. Any suggestions? Thank you.
