Ultra 250X New rebuild, good boost, low power. 40MPH Max
I just rebuilt a 08 250x. Cylinders Recoated, New Pistons / Rings, Head fully done, all new valves. Supercharger rebuilt. Jet drive inspected. Runs well, but has low power / max speed. I get 11 psi boost on the display. I was suspecting the BOV being faulty, but the sensor for the gauge is after the intercooler. I removed and flushed the intercooler with gas. Tried running with the seat off, and no help. Its not cavitating, just not getting near what I should. I read a lot of posts about leaking hoses etc, but I think I would see lack of boost if that was the issue. Everything is stock. The valve cover does not have the vents.
I do have a spare parts machine, so can swap out some parts.
Any ideas?
Thanks
