I'm in the process of a 750BP rebuild and after having the stock cylinder head milled I found out it was cracked. I don't think I should run the head in this condition:
HEAD_NOK.png
I'm looking for a replacement "C" or "D" stamped cylinder head in good condition but also looking at the ADA billet heads. Would a ADA billet head be a good upgrade to my build and what performance improvements would I see? Will be running stock exhaust setup or possibility a WestCoast exhaust that I have. Ski is for recreational use. No racing planned.
Thanks!