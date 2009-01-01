 ADA Kawasaki 750 Billet Head
    TROL
    ADA Kawasaki 750 Billet Head

    I'm in the process of a 750BP rebuild and after having the stock cylinder head milled I found out it was cracked. I don't think I should run the head in this condition:


    HEAD_NOK.png

    I'm looking for a replacement "C" or "D" stamped cylinder head in good condition but also looking at the ADA billet heads. Would a ADA billet head be a good upgrade to my build and what performance improvements would I see? Will be running stock exhaust setup or possibility a WestCoast exhaust that I have. Ski is for recreational use. No racing planned.

    Thanks!
