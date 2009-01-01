Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: ADA Kawasaki 750 Billet Head #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jun 2019 Location Mesa, Az Posts 116 ADA Kawasaki 750 Billet Head I'm in the process of a 750BP rebuild and after having the stock cylinder head milled I found out it was cracked. I don't think I should run the head in this condition:





HEAD_NOK.png



I'm looking for a replacement "C" or "D" stamped cylinder head in good condition but also looking at the ADA billet heads. Would a ADA billet head be a good upgrade to my build and what performance improvements would I see? Will be running stock exhaust setup or possibility a WestCoast exhaust that I have. Ski is for recreational use. No racing planned.



