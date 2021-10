Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Krash 148 impeller #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Dec 2009 Location Buffalo Age 34 Posts 5,339 Krash 148 impeller Stock 148 impeller from a krash, good shape, believe the pitch is a 11-19 but not 100%.





$160 shipped Attached Images 4ED64386-162A-4421-B3DF-D4F5AE11E144.jpeg (3.08 MB, 1 views)

4ED64386-162A-4421-B3DF-D4F5AE11E144.jpeg (3.08 MB, 1 views) B308049A-A9AC-4C73-8AE8-BBAE224E6BC7.jpeg (3.05 MB, 1 views) Last edited by Rushford_Ripper; Today at 06:22 PM .

