Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SuperTrapp Waterbox #1 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2010 Location Charlotte, NC Age 34 Posts 3,081 SuperTrapp Waterbox Selling a SuperTrapp Waterbox plus additional hoses as seen in the picture that was setup in my 650sx. Im parting out the ski as I have lost interest in building it. It is in good condition, but the rubber on the Waterbox boot seems to have been trimmed a little, but this should affect anything.



Asking $175 shipped OBO.



PM me or text me at 607-341-3571.



Thanks!

Matt



306659BC-8A0E-4AAE-8CF2-F3D72E5C4E74.jpeg Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules