SuperTrapp Waterbox
Selling a SuperTrapp Waterbox plus additional hoses as seen in the picture that was setup in my 650sx. Im parting out the ski as I have lost interest in building it. It is in good condition, but the rubber on the Waterbox boot seems to have been trimmed a little, but this should affect anything.
Asking $175 shipped OBO.
PM me or text me at 607-341-3571.
Thanks!
Matt
