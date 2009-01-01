Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: SXR 800 Carbon Fibre Ride Plate - Questions. #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Oct 2019 Location AB Age 43 Posts 64 SXR 800 Carbon Fibre Ride Plate - Questions. I own an X2 but have been working on a SXR 800 and decided that while it was in my posession, I would make a carbon fibre bedplate and ride plate... because, why not. I have already made a post about the bedplates that I have made, and I was able to get out last week and test one of my ride plates.



I'm not a stand up guy, I suck at riding them, but the "copy" of the R&D plate that I made seemed to work really well. The ski that I put it on had sponsons, an aftermarket pole (RRP) and a carbon fibre hood. I have ridden 2-3 other SXRs and this was easily the best handling one of the bunch. I'm told that this may be due to the pole being shorter. Either way, this ski was very well mannered and the ride plate totally eliminated porpoising. It did have a unnerving rocking on smooth water, that I'm told is common and because I wasn't riding fast enough, haha.



ANYWAY. What I'm here for is to chat, share some photos and perhaps get the thoughts of a few folks. I have two questions. 1. How strong does a ride plate need to be IF you don't include smashing it into rocks, slamming into shore or hitting bottom while playing in shallows? (I do realize that this is bound to happen) 2. What would be the likely and worst case scenario if a ride plate were to fail?



The reason I ask is because I have built 3 of them. One is over built and around 1000 grams. The second is about 875 grams (the one I tested) and seems reasonably built. Then I went full weight weenie and built one that is 608 grams (1lb 5.4 oz) If someone is going to get seriously injured or if the ski gets badly damaged, I wouldn't want to do destructive testing BUT I would like to test or have the plate tested if it would just mean failure of the part.



In the end I plan on making some for my X2 and I will probably do some destructive testing at that point, but that won't be until next year, for sure.



