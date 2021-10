Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 93 Kawasaki 750ss parts #1 PWCToday Guru Join Date Sep 2010 Location DB, Florida Age 44 Posts 425 93 Kawasaki 750ss parts Core engine complete w/electronics (ran when pulled, has bad crank bearings) local pick up. Make offer

complete kill switch. Make offer

R&D speed plate. Make offer

shyt pump assembly. Make offer

complete thumber throttle assembly. Make offer





keep in mind shipping is stupid right now. I donít get on here at all so please text for response. Three86-six89-58nine8 name is James

I dunno if this stuff still has any value to anyone anymore so humor me. Attached Images E52D80B6-2D65-4475-8C1A-68E09FF36AF1.jpeg (4.82 MB, 0 views)

E52D80B6-2D65-4475-8C1A-68E09FF36AF1.jpeg (4.82 MB, 0 views) 70DD3D6A-BAAC-4B97-98FF-A2DFFE67EB54.jpeg (4.56 MB, 0 views)

70DD3D6A-BAAC-4B97-98FF-A2DFFE67EB54.jpeg (4.56 MB, 0 views) 83B4F16C-80B9-44E8-9AD2-91E980706F0C.jpeg (5.90 MB, 0 views)

83B4F16C-80B9-44E8-9AD2-91E980706F0C.jpeg (5.90 MB, 0 views) 09D060F2-E9CB-484D-B0FD-691C411A1FAB.jpeg (3.88 MB, 0 views)

09D060F2-E9CB-484D-B0FD-691C411A1FAB.jpeg (3.88 MB, 0 views) 053E32A8-2338-403A-9CDF-A00477841F4B.jpeg (6.44 MB, 0 views) My new avatar is nuts

88 ??? x2

90 750x2

94 WB 1

