Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: XL700 head unit. #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jan 2013 Location Victoria Age 43 Posts 2 Blog Entries 1 XL700 head unit. Hi. I have an old 00 xL700 waverunner i have removed the head cover to replace the gasket. And noticed in side the water wells a white substance and in-between the the head unit and cylinder shafts does this need to be cleaned out. I also have oil sump leaking which prompted me to change all gaskets except the engine block gaskets. Would this need changing as well?

I felt around the exhaust outlet where the oil was noticed. Attached Images 20211003_120100.jpg (4.07 MB, 0 views)

20211003_120100.jpg (4.07 MB, 0 views) 20211003_120040.jpg (3.13 MB, 0 views)

20211003_120040.jpg (3.13 MB, 0 views) 20211003_120037.jpg (3.30 MB, 0 views)

20211003_120037.jpg (3.30 MB, 0 views) 20211003_120056.jpg (2.80 MB, 0 views)

