Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: correct stuff to spray down engine bay after washing and flushing out engine #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2021 Location Virginia Beach Age 60 Posts 2 correct stuff to spray down engine bay after washing and flushing out engine I have always sprayed down my engine with WD40 after washing ang flushing the engine. Someone told me i should not use this because it is petroleum based. What would be a better alternative? Thanks #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Jun 2006 Location Arkansas Age 45 Posts 6,736 Re: correct stuff to spray down engine bay after washing and flushing out engine 303 aerospace protectant is great for that. http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair



'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS

+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate



'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS

ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate



'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS

light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone

