 correct stuff to spray down engine bay after washing and flushing out engine
  1. Today, 08:31 PM #1
    correct stuff to spray down engine bay after washing and flushing out engine

    I have always sprayed down my engine with WD40 after washing ang flushing the engine. Someone told me i should not use this because it is petroleum based. What would be a better alternative? Thanks
  2. Today, 09:51 PM #2
    Re: correct stuff to spray down engine bay after washing and flushing out engine

    303 aerospace protectant is great for that.
