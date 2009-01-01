|
correct stuff to spray down engine bay after washing and flushing out engine
I have always sprayed down my engine with WD40 after washing ang flushing the engine. Someone told me i should not use this because it is petroleum based. What would be a better alternative? Thanks
303 aerospace protectant is great for that.
