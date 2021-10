Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Cdi igniter #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location westland michigan Age 30 Posts 14 Cdi igniter I have a jet mate that was 750 swapped by the previous owner. Im having spark issues and would like to get a new cdi. The one in it has a model number of f8t31472. My question is, what is this ebox out of and what is a good replacement?



Sent from my Pixel 2 XL using Tapatalk #2 PWCToday Regular Join Date May 2008 Location Ontario,Canada Posts 104 Re: Cdi igniter Kawasaki 750 SS Ignition Unit CDI Igniter 21119-3728 F8t31472





Manufacturer: Kawasaki

OEM Part Number: 21119-3728

Part: Superseded by 21119-3732 - I Last edited by CALJET; Today at 07:39 PM . 1998 Yamaha GP1200 - stock

1987 Kawasaki X2 - few bolt ons

2004 Seadoo 3D - stock #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2019 Location westland michigan Age 30 Posts 14 Re: Cdi igniter Originally Posted by CALJET Originally Posted by





