Thread: Junk Yard Dog

 Junk Yard Dog
  Today, 03:42 PM
Junk yard dog
    Junk yard dog
    Junk yard dog is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2021
    Location
    Virginia Beach
    Age
    60
    Posts
    1

    Cool Junk Yard Dog

    New old guy to the forum. Used to ride back in the late 80s and my buddy bought a house on the water last year so Im back at it at 60 years old. Gotta tell you its still a lotta fun. I bought and old school 1986 JS 550 Kawasaki for 10.00 dollars on Craigslist. It was was heck of a find. Probably was going to the Junk Yard( hence the name).Took me 4 months to find one. It needed everything so last winter I went through the ski replacing everything and went though the motor to freshen it up. Threw a bunch of old school Westcoast parts at it to turn the power up and now it runs in the mid forties.
  Today, 05:15 PM
Cliff
    Cliff
    Cliff is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Cliff's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jun 2011
    Location
    Where I can see the air I breathe...
    Posts
    6,179

    Re: Junk Yard Dog

    Welcome Back!

    Nice work on the restoration!

    Rock those Chuck Taylor’s!!!
