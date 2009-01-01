Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Junk Yard Dog #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2021 Location Virginia Beach Age 60 Posts 1 Junk Yard Dog New old guy to the forum. Used to ride back in the late 80s and my buddy bought a house on the water last year so Im back at it at 60 years old. Gotta tell you its still a lotta fun. I bought and old school 1986 JS 550 Kawasaki for 10.00 dollars on Craigslist. It was was heck of a find. Probably was going to the Junk Yard( hence the name).Took me 4 months to find one. It needed everything so last winter I went through the ski replacing everything and went though the motor to freshen it up. Threw a bunch of old school Westcoast parts at it to turn the power up and now it runs in the mid forties. Attached Images E7B66FE9-3096-4A38-8FA1-234B2F545A04.jpeg (622.2 KB, 1 views)

Re: Junk Yard Dog Welcome Back!

Nice work on the restoration!

Rock those Chuck Taylor's!!!



Nice work on the restoration!



