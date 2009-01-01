Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB: Yamaha GP800r cylinder, piston, and powervalve #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date May 2011 Location wisconsin Posts 14 WTB: Yamaha GP800r cylinder, piston, and powervalve My motor dropped a power valve and trashed the cylinder and piston. I am looking to buy a cylinder, piston, and power valve assembly from a good motor. Please let me know what you have. Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 3 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules