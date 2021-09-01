Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 787 starting issues #1 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2014 Location Pismo Age 56 Posts 988 Blog Entries 1 787 starting issues So let me begin with...I started it yesterday several times with no issues...and a few times the last few days...



Recently installed a Spec2 on my 787, with Blackjack 40i's (157.5m 82.5p 2.0 w/80gm 21 pop off), 5° curve, milled head, free flow w/b, 16.5/23 big hub...

Ecwi to head pipe w/ 125 main jet before solenoid, spray bar in h/p, another spray bar with 115 main jet in Mid pipe facing mag cylinder...



Turned it over earlier and wouldn't start. Tried again and again...

Pulled carbs and went thru them with a fine toothed comb. Replaced fuel filter, plugs, and checked plugs for spark against a case stud. Shows spark and plugs are wet with fuel...



At a loss here...

Any suggestions...?



20210901_183930.jpg 96 xp stocker w/ the works

96 xp stocker

96 xp project

92 X2 650/750 conv build



90 JS440/650sx conversion

04 YfZ450

