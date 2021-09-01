So let me begin with...I started it yesterday several times with no issues...and a few times the last few days...
Recently installed a Spec2 on my 787, with Blackjack 40i's (157.5m 82.5p 2.0 w/80gm 21 pop off), 5° curve, milled head, free flow w/b, 16.5/23 big hub...
Ecwi to head pipe w/ 125 main jet before solenoid, spray bar in h/p, another spray bar with 115 main jet in Mid pipe facing mag cylinder...
Turned it over earlier and wouldn't start. Tried again and again...
Pulled carbs and went thru them with a fine toothed comb. Replaced fuel filter, plugs, and checked plugs for spark against a case stud. Shows spark and plugs are wet with fuel...
At a loss here...
Any suggestions...?
20210901_183930.jpg