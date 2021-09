Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: WTB 2021 superjet scoop grate #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Dec 2019 Location Guntersville Posts 16 WTB 2021 superjet scoop grate i know it's not out there but worth a shot looking to see if anyone has a used 2021 superjet scoop intake grate.



or more likely that someone know of a brand scoop grate that can be discounted if we organize the purchase of a few of them.



ideally the WAX racing or jet dynamics. But any of them really.



we could potentially organize a group purchase of them so as to get a discount.



I've seen these 2 grates available on IPD website.



