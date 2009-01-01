Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Assorted Kawasaki 1100 ZXI Parts #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Aug 2013 Location Long Island Age 31 Posts 121 Assorted Kawasaki 1100 ZXI Parts Assortment of parts of a running Kawasaki 1100 ZXI jetski.





Message for additional photos and information.





MESSAGE FOR INDIVIDUAL PARTS COSTS





- CDK II carbs

- Matching key and core

- Kawasaki Tool Kit - MINT

- Stator

- Trim box and trim cable

- R&D Ride Plate

- Electronics Box (E Box)

- Pump Assembly - rebuilt recently with OEM bearings and seals. Clean stock impeller.

- Dash cluster

- Wiring harness

- Start, Stop, Trim - grip for handle bars

- Throttle for handle bars and cable

- Trim module





thNks

