|
|
-
Assorted Kawasaki 1100 ZXI Parts
Assortment of parts of a running Kawasaki 1100 ZXI jetski.
Message for additional photos and information.
MESSAGE FOR INDIVIDUAL PARTS COSTS
- CDK II carbs
- Matching key and core
- Kawasaki Tool Kit - MINT
- Stator
- Trim box and trim cable
- R&D Ride Plate
- Electronics Box (E Box)
- Pump Assembly - rebuilt recently with OEM bearings and seals. Clean stock impeller.
- Dash cluster
- Wiring harness
- Start, Stop, Trim - grip for handle bars
- Throttle for handle bars and cable
- Trim module
thNks
don
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules