Assortment of parts of a running Kawasaki 1100 ZXI jetski.


Message for additional photos and information.


MESSAGE FOR INDIVIDUAL PARTS COSTS


- CDK II carbs
- Matching key and core
- Kawasaki Tool Kit - MINT
- Stator
- Trim box and trim cable
- R&D Ride Plate
- Electronics Box (E Box)
- Pump Assembly - rebuilt recently with OEM bearings and seals. Clean stock impeller.
- Dash cluster
- Wiring harness
- Start, Stop, Trim - grip for handle bars
- Throttle for handle bars and cable
- Trim module


