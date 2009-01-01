Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 650sx best mods for low end #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Aug 2021 Location New York Age 28 Posts 10 650sx best mods for low end I have an 89 650sx that I just got running good and want to get some nice low end power and acceleration. I already have a intake grate and a high compression head, and I dont know what should be on my list of prioritys.



Thanks, Lucas Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 2 guests) DudeWithAJet, kweasel Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules