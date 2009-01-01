Well, I suspect my final ride for the season..certainly at Lake Mead. I went out yesterday and launched with my Volvo at PWC beach....I had to detach my trailer, drag it waaaaaay out in the water, load my ski, then use a tow strap from my hitch to the trailer and drag it close enough to the shore I could then mount the trailer back on my ball hitch. OMG.
It seems in the two+ months since I have ridden Lake Mead, the water has dropped over 10 feet!
And, never seen like this...it seems with the rapid water level drop, now, all this crazy garbage is getting washed ashore.
Needless to say, this rock marker needs updating...hahahahahahah