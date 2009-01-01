Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: Garbage Pickup on Aisle 12 #1 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 651 Garbage Pickup on Aisle 12 Well, I suspect my final ride for the season..certainly at Lake Mead. I went out yesterday and launched with my Volvo at PWC beach....I had to detach my trailer, drag it waaaaaay out in the water, load my ski, then use a tow strap from my hitch to the trailer and drag it close enough to the shore I could then mount the trailer back on my ball hitch. OMG.



It seems in the two+ months since I have ridden Lake Mead, the water has dropped over 10 feet!



And, never seen like this...it seems with the rapid water level drop, now, all this crazy garbage is getting washed ashore.



























Needless to say, this rock marker needs updating...hahahahahahah



Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/ #2 I dream skis Join Date Aug 2011 Location Michigan Posts 523 Re: Garbage Pickup on Aisle 12 Wow incredible! Thanks for sharing those pics #3 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2019 Location Vegas, Baby! Posts 651 Re: Garbage Pickup on Aisle 12 Crazy, huh? Photos on Flikr! https://www.flickr.com/photos/vegaspwc/ Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (2 members and 1 guests) AAquaholic, sorejo Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules