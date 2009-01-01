 750 SXI cylinder head o-ringed
  1. Today, 12:26 PM #1
    2milehi
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Rockies
    Posts
    1

    750 SXI cylinder head o-ringed

    Hello all, it's been a bit since I've posted last. I have come into possession of 750 SXI that had some work done to it. The cylinder head had been o-ringed and I've googled some but not finding anything solid on replacement o-rings. Any recommendations on where to purchase replacement o-rings? The current ones are orange colored.

    Thanks
  2. Today, 12:29 PM #2
    Benflynn
    Join Date
    Aug 2015
    Location
    Birmingham
    Posts
    2,082

    Re: 750 SXI cylinder head o-ringed

    I bought mine from McMaster carr
  3. Today, 01:55 PM #3
    JC-SuperJet
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,417

    Re: 750 SXI cylinder head o-ringed

    Make sure they are Viton O-Rings to handle the Heat.

    Nitrile Buna-N O-Rings cannot handle the high Temps.
