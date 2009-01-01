Results 1 to 3 of 3 Thread: 750 SXI cylinder head o-ringed #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2012 Location Rockies Posts 1 750 SXI cylinder head o-ringed Hello all, it's been a bit since I've posted last. I have come into possession of 750 SXI that had some work done to it. The cylinder head had been o-ringed and I've googled some but not finding anything solid on replacement o-rings. Any recommendations on where to purchase replacement o-rings? The current ones are orange colored.



I bought mine from McMaster carr

Make sure they are Viton O-Rings to handle the Heat.

Nitrile Buna-N O-Rings cannot handle the high Temps.



