|
|
-
750 SXI cylinder head o-ringed
Hello all, it's been a bit since I've posted last. I have come into possession of 750 SXI that had some work done to it. The cylinder head had been o-ringed and I've googled some but not finding anything solid on replacement o-rings. Any recommendations on where to purchase replacement o-rings? The current ones are orange colored.
Thanks
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: 750 SXI cylinder head o-ringed
I bought mine from McMaster carr
-
Top Dog
Re: 750 SXI cylinder head o-ringed
Make sure they are Viton O-Rings to handle the Heat.
Nitrile Buna-N O-Rings cannot handle the high Temps.
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 2 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules