 97 seadoo spx x4 hull with title central fl
    97 seadoo spx x4 hull with title central fl

    NO TRAILER.hull with title $275
    Re: 97 seadoo spx x4 hull with title central fl

    This would be the lighter of the x4 787 hulls correct?
