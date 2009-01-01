Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: 2016 Trinity Vector 1100 #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2014 Location Winter Haven, FL Age 40 Posts 3 2016 Trinity Vector 1100 2016 Trinity Vector V-drive 1100



Selling my custom Trinity due to not being able to ride anymore (back problems) and moving to a house with a small garage. Skis hasn’t run in a couple of years. Ran well when I last rode it.



Details:



· $17k professional build by Broc Harris and David Bassett

· Stock 1100

· Non-CV carbs

· Rogue Racing rear waterbox

· Solas pump

· Pro WaterCraft front and rear sponsons

· Jettrim mats

· RRP steering

· Custom orange flake

· Hull in perfect condition

· Only recreationally ridden in the fresh water lake I live on – never raced

· Registered in FL as a homebuilt vessel. Title in hand.

· Will also give a good deal on the JetLift beach cart pictured



Sold as-is, cash only. Best (reasonable) offer and pick-up only. Ski is located in Winter Haven, FL.



IMG_2002.jpegIMG_2003.jpegIMG_2001.jpegIMG_2011.jpegIMG_2010.jpegIMG_2009.jpegIMG_2008.jpegIMG_2007.jpegIMG_2006.jpegIMG_2005.jpegIMG_2004.jpeg



