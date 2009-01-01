|
|
-
2016 Trinity Vector 1100
2016 Trinity Vector V-drive 1100
Selling my custom Trinity due to not being able to ride anymore (back problems) and moving to a house with a small garage. Skis hasn’t run in a couple of years. Ran well when I last rode it.
Details:
· $17k professional build by Broc Harris and David Bassett
· Stock 1100
· Non-CV carbs
· Rogue Racing rear waterbox
· Solas pump
· Pro WaterCraft front and rear sponsons
· Jettrim mats
· RRP steering
· Custom orange flake
· Hull in perfect condition
· Only recreationally ridden in the fresh water lake I live on – never raced
· Registered in FL as a homebuilt vessel. Title in hand.
· Will also give a good deal on the JetLift beach cart pictured
Sold as-is, cash only. Best (reasonable) offer and pick-up only. Ski is located in Winter Haven, FL.
IMG_2002.jpegIMG_2003.jpegIMG_2001.jpegIMG_2011.jpegIMG_2010.jpegIMG_2009.jpegIMG_2008.jpegIMG_2007.jpegIMG_2006.jpegIMG_2005.jpegIMG_2004.jpeg
Last edited by RonnieSJ; Today at 09:37 AM.
-
Re: 2016 Trinity Vector 1100
What is the third drain plug on the far left for?
Beautiful ski good luck with the sell!!!
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules