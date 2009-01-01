 2016 Trinity Vector 1100
  Today, 09:24 AM
    RonnieSJ
    Join Date
    Oct 2014
    Location
    Winter Haven, FL
    2016 Trinity Vector 1100

    2016 Trinity Vector V-drive 1100

    Selling my custom Trinity due to not being able to ride anymore (back problems) and moving to a house with a small garage. Skis hasn’t run in a couple of years. Ran well when I last rode it.

    Details:

    · $17k professional build by Broc Harris and David Bassett
    · Stock 1100
    · Non-CV carbs
    · Rogue Racing rear waterbox
    · Solas pump
    · Pro WaterCraft front and rear sponsons
    · Jettrim mats
    · RRP steering
    · Custom orange flake
    · Hull in perfect condition
    · Only recreationally ridden in the fresh water lake I live on – never raced
    · Registered in FL as a homebuilt vessel. Title in hand.
    · Will also give a good deal on the JetLift beach cart pictured

    Sold as-is, cash only. Best (reasonable) offer and pick-up only. Ski is located in Winter Haven, FL.

    IMG_2002.jpegIMG_2003.jpegIMG_2001.jpegIMG_2011.jpegIMG_2010.jpegIMG_2009.jpegIMG_2008.jpegIMG_2007.jpegIMG_2006.jpegIMG_2005.jpegIMG_2004.jpeg
  Today, 09:41 AM
    Rmason256
    Join Date
    Sep 2012
    Location
    Huntsville, AL
    Re: 2016 Trinity Vector 1100

    What is the third drain plug on the far left for?

    Beautiful ski good luck with the sell!!!
