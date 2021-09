Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 2010 VX Cruiser #1 I dream skis Join Date Jul 2009 Location nc Posts 566 2010 VX Cruiser Is there a repair manual I can download for this 2010 vx cruiser? New fuel pump and it won't start, it cranks and will run if I spray starting fluid in it so it's not getting fuel. I pulled the line off the fuel rail and hit the start button it sprayed a lot of fuel so either the injectors are clogged or not working at all. Is there a way to test this and how can I check for fault codes?



