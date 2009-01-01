Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Pee hole not putting out water like it use to #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2019 Location MO Age 51 Posts 12 Pee hole not putting out water like it use to Hi everyone,



First, no prostate jokes......



I have a 1200XL waverunner with an SBT engine that I installed. I have 42 hours on the engine and everything has been fine. I always flush the cooling system with clean water when I get home and only ride in fresh water. Normally I have a good flow of water coming out the pee hole but didn't this time. I know it was coming out good at the beginning of that days ride as I always check it before taking off on the lake. During that ride I was exploring an area at idle speed as it was a no wake area. At one point I ran across something underwater and I think it was a tree stump based on the surrounding area and the way the waverunner leaned and slid to one side as I crossed the hidden object.



I took the waverunner back out on the water today to see if the pee hole was still not back to normal and it wasn't. It was putting out exhaust and spritzing water but no way near the normal stream it has been putting out for the last 2 years. When I got home today the flushing didn't seem to change. Still minimal water coming out of the pee hole. I checked the water coming out of the exhaust and it was doing something that seemed a little off. The flow output for most of the time was good but it would almost stop for a split second and then continue to dump water.



The water output is warm like I would expect and the engine seems to run fine. No overheating or warnings.



Thoughts? Last edited by stlmusic; Yesterday at 06:51 PM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules