 951 Head, Impeller, Intake Grate
  Today, 03:14 PM
    mphudak
    mphudak is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Mar 2018
    Location
    Atlanta
    Posts
    28

    951 Head, Impeller, Intake Grate

    -951 Head, I believe it to be unmarked Rossier head. Excellent condition with 49cc domes. No damage or corrosion in domes at all, just light water staining. Never used in salt water. (Will include all new Orings if I can find where is stashed them at.) $200

    -Worx 212 intake Grate new/never installed. Dusty from sitting in shop $130

    -Skat-trak 155 impeller 13/20 Swirl. Like new condition. Was refurbished by Impros a few years and has been sitting unused in the shelf. $200

    Located in Canton, GA (N of Atlanta) will ship at buyers expense.
