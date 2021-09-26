Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 951 Head, Impeller, Intake Grate #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Mar 2018 Location Atlanta Posts 28 951 Head, Impeller, Intake Grate -951 Head, I believe it to be unmarked Rossier head. Excellent condition with 49cc domes. No damage or corrosion in domes at all, just light water staining. Never used in salt water. (Will include all new Orings if I can find where is stashed them at.) $200



-Worx 212 intake Grate new/never installed. Dusty from sitting in shop $130



-Skat-trak 155 impeller 13/20 Swirl. Like new condition. Was refurbished by Impros a few years and has been sitting unused in the shelf. $200



Located in Canton, GA (N of Atlanta) will ship at buyers expense.

