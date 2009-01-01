|
Hello from Nashville
All 3.jpgDSC_0071.JPGOn the Ski.jpgSUV.jpgBeen a long time PWC owner. Started with a 1995 XP that we got in 2002 and had until a few years ago. Had a 1998 GTX Limited for a year then purchased a new 2012 GTI SE. Sold the GTI and XP 3 years ago...cross country move. Currently have two GTX Limited's and a Yamaha SUV. Besides PWC have been around boats my entire life as well and currently have a 30' express cruiser.
There is nothing quite like being on the water.
Re: Hello from Nashville
Welcome
You're gonna need some Nashville Super Chicken.
