2010 vx cruiser sat for 3 years. Fuel pump was bad pulled it out and the rubber feet on the bottom of the fuel pump literally disintegrated into black gooey Grease. Pumped all the gas out used a stick with a rag got all the black stuff out of the bottom of tank looked good and clean put the new genuine yamaha fuel pump in and it cranks but won't start unless we squirt starting fluid in the intake. Gonna try some new plugs they look bad too but I got a wonder if the injectors aren't clogged with black goo or dirt from that old fuel pump. If it still doesn't fire how hard is it to clean the injectors? Is there a test to see if injectors are even opening?

