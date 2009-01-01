|
|
-
Yamaha leak test
Is it better to test an engine for air leaks using pressure or vacuum? Vacuum is more real life as an engine runs, but pressure would show up better using soapy water to snoop for leaks and is easier to do with equipment I have. Anyone here have any experience using one vs the other? Would it matter?
