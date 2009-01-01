Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: Yamaha leak test #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2021 Location Michigan Age 44 Posts 3 Yamaha leak test Is it better to test an engine for air leaks using pressure or vacuum? Vacuum is more real life as an engine runs, but pressure would show up better using soapy water to snoop for leaks and is easier to do with equipment I have. Anyone here have any experience using one vs the other? Would it matter? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 2 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 1 guests) Steve C Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules