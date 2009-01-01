I have a Kawaski 750 sxi pro Hull for sale, this hull comes with the impeller, driveshaft/coupler/gas tank, steering cable, throttle cable, & Blowsion bars. Ride plate sold separately.

Below is a list of other parts that I have for sale as well.

750 Crank Case Block off plate

750 Intake Studs

After Market Exhaust manifold Studs

Reeds

Reed Stuffers

750 Stock Air Filter

750 dual Intake Manifold

750 big pin Engine

Starter

Starter Solenoid

Starter Bendix

750 Flywheel

750 engine Bed Plate

750 Stator

750 Coupler Shroud and Bracket

R&D Exhaust "Snail Pipe"

Keihin CDK 38 dual Carbs

Blowsion Outerwears for flame arrestors

Blowsions Tornado Flame arrestors

Flame arrestor adaptors

Worx Extended ride plate

Seized 750 big pin engine

Empty ebox

Full ebox