Kawasaki 750 sxi pro Hull and Parts
I have a Kawaski 750 sxi pro Hull for sale, this hull comes with the impeller, driveshaft/coupler/gas tank, steering cable, throttle cable, & Blowsion bars. Ride plate sold separately.
Below is a list of other parts that I have for sale as well.
750 Crank Case Block off plate
750 Intake Studs
After Market Exhaust manifold Studs
Reeds
Reed Stuffers
750 Stock Air Filter
750 dual Intake Manifold
750 big pin Engine
Starter
Starter Solenoid
Starter Bendix
750 Flywheel
750 engine Bed Plate
750 Stator
750 Coupler Shroud and Bracket
R&D Exhaust "Snail Pipe"
Keihin CDK 38 dual Carbs
Blowsion Outerwears for flame arrestors
Blowsions Tornado Flame arrestors
Flame arrestor adaptors
Worx Extended ride plate
Seized 750 big pin engine
Empty ebox
Full ebox
