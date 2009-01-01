 Mikuni TMX triple?
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 10:28 AM #1
    astronomerdave
    astronomerdave is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    Oct 2017
    Location
    Los Angeles, CA
    Posts
    30

    Mikuni TMX triple?

    Has anyone set up a triple Mikuni TMX flat slide carb?
    Something like this or this (same thing, different store -- search TMX38-18 -- Mikuni TMX 38 mm with a 44 mm spigot).
    I could probably figure out the intake manifold easy enough but am wondering how I might set up the throttle linkage.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  2. Today, 11:54 AM #2
    JC-SuperJet
    JC-SuperJet is online now
    Top Dog JC-SuperJet's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2013
    Location
    Cypress, TX
    Posts
    1,415

    Re: Mikuni TMX triple?

    If it has a Fuel Float Bowl, it will not work for PWC Applications...
    Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 11:55 AM.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests)

  1. JC-SuperJet

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 