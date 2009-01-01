|
Mikuni TMX triple?
Has anyone set up a triple Mikuni TMX flat slide carb?
Something like this or this (same thing, different store -- search TMX38-18 -- Mikuni TMX 38 mm with a 44 mm spigot).
I could probably figure out the intake manifold easy enough but am wondering how I might set up the throttle linkage.
Top Dog
Re: Mikuni TMX triple?
If it has a Fuel Float Bowl, it will not work for PWC Applications...
