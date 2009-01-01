Results 1 to 2 of 2 Thread: Mikuni TMX triple? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Oct 2017 Location Los Angeles, CA Posts 30 Mikuni TMX triple? Has anyone set up a triple Mikuni TMX flat slide carb?

Something like this or this (same thing, different store -- search TMX38-18 -- Mikuni TMX 38 mm with a 44 mm spigot).

I could probably figure out the intake manifold easy enough but am wondering how I might set up the throttle linkage. #2 Top Dog Join Date Jul 2013 Location Cypress, TX Posts 1,415 Re: Mikuni TMX triple? If it has a Fuel Float Bowl, it will not work for PWC Applications... Last edited by JC-SuperJet; Today at 11:55 AM . Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 4 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 3 guests) JC-SuperJet Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules