Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 550/650 conversion #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Jul 2020 Location Long Island N.Y. Age 47 Posts 139 550/650 conversion Selling one of my conversion skiís.Loaded with aftermarket old school goodies.Westcoast pipe freshly powder coated,Westcoast head,Westcoast edition 38mm carb,super trap waterbox,Westcoast bored nozzle,impeller,Mariner ride plate powder coated neon green,pjs top loader intake grate,billet trigger,new grips,pjs quick steer plate,rcjs billet conversion engine plate.new translucent fuel lines and cooling lines,dual cooled Westcoast exhaust manifold,Westcoast intake manifold.sano pole bumper pads,Mariner pole spring.

not much stock left in this ski.$2500 takes it.no low ballers thereís about that in parts.my cell is (631)278-4290 for serious inquiries and more pics/video.28C70C9F-B9A8-4F55-A909-EA55A4D96B8E.jpeg8A7323BF-1957-42A6-83A8-2B9178FCBBCE.jpeg Ď89 Kawasaki 650sx-Jetsport pipe,mariner waterbox,WC exhaust manifold dual cooled,Mariner head,mikuni Sbn44mm,jetsport intake,k&n arrestor,blowsion 4 degree bars,r&d intake grate,OP ride plate,hydro turf



Ď83 550/650 WC pipe,supertrapp waterbox,mikuni bn44 WC ready carb,WC intake,WC head,jetinetics arrestor,blowsion 0 degree bars,odi lock one,Mariner ride plate,pjs intake grate,marble hydro turf



Ď92 X2 Coffman pipe,factory waterbox,milled head

Ď92 waverunner 650 Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules