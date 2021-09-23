Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: kawasaki x2 750 central fl #1 Frequent Poster Join Date Mar 2019 Location central fl Posts 268 kawasaki x2 750 central fl 94 kawasaki x2 jetski.lots of mods.low hours on rebuilt twin carb 750 cc engine.full mod exhaust.original paint.fl title.

price is $4200 WITH aluminum trailer or $3700 WITHOUT trailer Attached Images 100_7377.jpg (1.73 MB, 10 views)

100_7377.jpg (1.73 MB, 10 views) 100_7389.jpg (1.69 MB, 13 views)

100_7389.jpg (1.69 MB, 13 views) 100_7394.jpg (1.65 MB, 15 views)

100_7394.jpg (1.65 MB, 15 views) 100_7383.jpg (1.42 MB, 10 views)

100_7383.jpg (1.42 MB, 10 views) 100_7384.jpg (1.57 MB, 8 views) Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests) Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules