|
|
-
WTB: 05-06 Vx110 ECU, wiring harness, and plastic intake manifold.
Title says it let me know what you have with price. Thanks
-
PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home
Re: WTB: 05-06 Vx110 ECU, wiring harness, and plastic intake manifold.
WOWZA! Sounds like the ECU went into meltdown!
http://www.facebook.com/twinlakesjetskirepair
'89 Kawi 650SX 42.4 GPS
+3" stock pipe, ported ex. manifold, drilled waterbox, blueprinted pump, Ocean Pro ride plate
'99 Yama GP1200 65U 61.8 GPS
ported cylinders, matched cases, milled head, blueprinted pump, long ride plate
'96 Seadoo HX 717 53.13 GPS
light porting, massaged cases, lightened flywheel, port matched manifolds, Rossier pipe, stubby pump cone
-
Re: WTB: 05-06 Vx110 ECU, wiring harness, and plastic intake manifold.
Originally Posted by Myself
WOWZA! Sounds like the ECU went into meltdown!
it was actually the voltage regulator that caught fire lol
Thread Information
Users Browsing this Thread
There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)
Posting Permissions
- You may not post new threads
- You may not post replies
- You may not post attachments
- You may not edit your posts
-
Forum Rules