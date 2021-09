Results 1 to 4 of 4 Thread: Leaving jetskis and social media #1 Resident Guru Join Date Dec 2014 Location SRQ FL Age 32 Posts 1,008 Leaving jetskis and social media Has been a pleasure. I will be logging out and not returning. Retiring from skis and going back to a 90s lifestyle. Bye everybody 1994 WB1 1100 conversion - 57mph on GPS #2 I dream skis Join Date Apr 2005 Location CENTRAL FL Age 53 Posts 676 Re: Leaving jetskis and social media 90’s lifestyle ski’s were the lifestyle.

Hhhmmmmm......sounds like you're stressed out. I thought this hobby was for relaxing? This seems to happen to people. They get caught up in the social media BS....sometimes unwillingly. I personally don't own a cell phone, nor do I have a personal Facebook page or Twitter, or whatever.



#4 PWCToday Guru Join Date Oct 2005 Location Anchorage, Alaska Posts 453 Re: Leaving jetskis and social media Very good post!



There are 3 ways to tell a story



Straight up

Embellished

Total BS



Bottom line... the art of story telling with your buddies has died due to social media.



