 87 440 Stator Test Ohm Readings
  Today, 11:22 AM #1
    cesare68
    cesare68 is offline
    PWCToday Newbie
    Join Date
    May 2016
    Location
    Florida
    Age
    52
    Posts
    1

    87 440 Stator Test Ohm Readings

    Been trying to locate the source of a no spark on my ski. I tested the coil using my volt meter and that seems to be in spec with ohms. The stop switch is working. I disconnected that and same no spark. Also tested continuity on the switch. All good there. My next test is the stator but I have not been able to find the exact readings I should see for my ski.
    I have read on here the Exciter should be 100-180 or 216-324. Which on should it be?
    Pulser should be 14.4-21.6 or 20-30. Which one should it be?
  Today, 01:36 PM #2
    Bionic racing
    Bionic racing is offline
    PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Bionic racing's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Location
    Post falls Idaho
    Posts
    2,826

    Re: 87 440 Stator Test Ohm Readings

    87A57654-51D7-46F0-A382-178FB0F39B9C.jpeg
    Disconnect stopper relay in e box , black wire with white chaser if stator is good to test it
    Last edited by Bionic racing; Today at 01:37 PM.
