87 440 Stator Test Ohm Readings
Been trying to locate the source of a no spark on my ski. I tested the coil using my volt meter and that seems to be in spec with ohms. The stop switch is working. I disconnected that and same no spark. Also tested continuity on the switch. All good there. My next test is the stator but I have not been able to find the exact readings I should see for my ski.
I have read on here the Exciter should be 100-180 or 216-324. Which on should it be?
Pulser should be 14.4-21.6 or 20-30. Which one should it be?
Re: 87 440 Stator Test Ohm Readings
87A57654-51D7-46F0-A382-178FB0F39B9C.jpeg
Disconnect stopper relay in e box , black wire with white chaser if stator is good to test it
