  Today, 02:59 AM
    X2Onthewater
    Carbon Fiber Fibre Bedplate - SXR, SX, SXi X2 ...

    I've made a few carbon fibre bedplates and have listed one on Ebay. I plan on making a few more but I may not be able to do so till spring.

    Listing # on Ebay is 203610401549 I made a post about it with a few photos a few days ago. Here is the link to that thread. http://www.pwctoday.com/showthread.p...99#post4584499

    I made one for my 1100 swap into my X2, but I have fitted both my 650 and 1100 as well as an SXR 800 and they all fit perfectly. I also have a YouTube channel where I show some of the building process if anyone is interested. Search "carbon fibre bedplate" on YouTube or Google and it should pop up.

    I'm also in the process of building carbon SXR and X2 ride plates but not sure if I will have any ready this season.

    009 SXR copy .png007 Using on my 1100 swap.png
  Today, 07:12 AM
    jdpilot
    looks great

