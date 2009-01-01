 701 / 1100 Yamaha Piston Interchangeability Question
pxctoday

» Log in

User Name:

Password:

Not a member yet?
Register Now!

» Shopping Menu

» Find OEM Parts

» Jobs

» wallpapers

Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 09:23 PM #1
    jpswift1
    jpswift1 is online now
    PWCToday Regular jpswift1's Avatar
    Join Date
    Sep 2019
    Location
    Buffalo, NY
    Posts
    70

    701 / 1100 Yamaha Piston Interchangeability Question

    Does anyone know why these Wiseco pistons have this little hole in the side of them? The part number states that they are for an 1100 triple Waveraider, but they are the same exact pistons Wiseco makes for the 701, EXCEPT for this little hole in the side of it and it's 1 number different compared to the 701 pistons. It seems that most other piston manufacturers use all the same exact pistons/part numbers for the 1100 and 701 engines, except Wiseco. Could I run these 1100 Waveraider pistons in my 701 without any issues? I just don't want to lose any performance on my ported 735 62t/61x that I'm going to put together. What is that little hole on the intake side of the piston for? Thanks.
    Attached Images Attached Images
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Thread Information

Users Browsing this Thread

There are currently 1 users browsing this thread. (0 members and 1 guests)

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules
Powered by vBadvanced CMPS v4.2.0
 
 