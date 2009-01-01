Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 701 / 1100 Yamaha Piston Interchangeability Question #1 PWCToday Regular Join Date Sep 2019 Location Buffalo, NY Posts 70 701 / 1100 Yamaha Piston Interchangeability Question Does anyone know why these Wiseco pistons have this little hole in the side of them? The part number states that they are for an 1100 triple Waveraider, but they are the same exact pistons Wiseco makes for the 701, EXCEPT for this little hole in the side of it and it's 1 number different compared to the 701 pistons. It seems that most other piston manufacturers use all the same exact pistons/part numbers for the 1100 and 701 engines, except Wiseco. Could I run these 1100 Waveraider pistons in my 701 without any issues? I just don't want to lose any performance on my ported 735 62t/61x that I'm going to put together. What is that little hole on the intake side of the piston for? Thanks. Attached Images MEMO0040.JPG (112.0 KB, 3 views)

