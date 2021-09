Results 1 to 1 of 1 Thread: 750 SX: Part ID Help #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Sep 2021 Location Pennsylvania Posts 7 750 SX: Part ID Help After a day of riding I opened the engine hatch on my 1993 750SX and found 2 of the parts shown in the attached image. Any idea what these are for or where they would have come from? I bought my skis used and I'm still getting familiar with the engine compartment but I don't see any similar parts. It looks like some sort of panel connector.



Found Part.jpg



