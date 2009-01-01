 62T wanting to runaway out of water, is this normal?
  Today, 11:33 AM #1
    WS6HUMMER
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    62T wanting to runaway out of water, is this normal?

    So I've only ever had Kawasaki 650's and I'm new to the Yamaha's. Long story short the guy I bought the ski from warned me not to rev it out of the water because it would run away, said it was normal but I question that. The ski is a WDK ROK, stock internal 62T, twin 46mm full spectrum carbs,WDK wet pipe, ADA head (180 psi compression), & aftermarket intake/reeds (forget what brand). I'm thinking the free rev issue is a carb or tuning issue but just wanted to get some input from you with more experience.
  Today, 12:08 PM #2
    SxiPro
    Join Date
    May 2005
    Re: 62T wanting to runaway out of water, is this normal?

    It's not normal. It sounds like you have an air leak. If you don't find/correct it eventually you are going to toast your pistons.
    Changes aren't permanent, but change is.
  Today, 12:24 PM #3
    WS6HUMMER
    Join Date
    Jun 2007
    Re: 62T wanting to runaway out of water, is this normal?

    It's not normal. It sounds like you have an air leak. If you don't find/correct it eventually you are going to toast your pistons.
    Yeah don't wanna do that, thank you. I have access to a smoke machine so I guess I'll smoke it & see whats going on.
    87 650SX small pin swap
    12 WDK ROK 701 62T
  Today, 12:34 PM #4
    Bionic racing
    Join Date
    Aug 2016
    Re: 62T wanting to runaway out of water, is this normal?

    Blown base gasket , check for boost port gasket protrusion , on carb side , spray engine down while running with brake cleaner or carb spray until it stalls , found your air leak , those also leak from eroded anaerobic case sealer glue , like locktite , sucks air between cases , free runs are exciting if your a Virgin to them , pull choke till it stalls , if it’s case mating area you will see oil on mating surfaces where air leak is , no oil means it’s sealed correctly , as you split cases ,
  Today, 12:50 PM #5
    kweasel
    Join Date
    Apr 2005
    Re: 62T wanting to runaway out of water, is this normal?

    Did you tune the idle mixture needles???
    What exactly does the IJSBA do?
