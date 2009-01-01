Results 1 to 5 of 5 Thread: 62T wanting to runaway out of water, is this normal? #1 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2007 Location Alexandria La. Age 41 Posts 19 62T wanting to runaway out of water, is this normal? So I've only ever had Kawasaki 650's and I'm new to the Yamaha's. Long story short the guy I bought the ski from warned me not to rev it out of the water because it would run away, said it was normal but I question that. The ski is a WDK ROK, stock internal 62T, twin 46mm full spectrum carbs,WDK wet pipe, ADA head (180 psi compression), & aftermarket intake/reeds (forget what brand). I'm thinking the free rev issue is a carb or tuning issue but just wanted to get some input from you with more experience. #2 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date May 2005 Location Right here Posts 13,199 Re: 62T wanting to runaway out of water, is this normal? It's not normal. It sounds like you have an air leak. If you don't find/correct it eventually you are going to toast your pistons. Changes aren't permanent, but change is. #3 PWCToday Newbie Join Date Jun 2007 Location Alexandria La. Age 41 Posts 19 Re: 62T wanting to runaway out of water, is this normal? Originally Posted by SxiPro Originally Posted by It's not normal. It sounds like you have an air leak. If you don't find/correct it eventually you are going to toast your pistons. 87 650SX small pin swap

12 WDK ROK 701 62T #4 PWCToday.com Is My Home Away From Home Join Date Aug 2016 Location Post falls Idaho Posts 2,825 Re: 62T wanting to runaway out of water, is this normal? Blown base gasket , check for boost port gasket protrusion , on carb side , spray engine down while running with brake cleaner or carb spray until it stalls , found your air leak , those also leak from eroded anaerobic case sealer glue , like locktite , sucks air between cases , free runs are exciting if your a Virgin to them , pull choke till it stalls , if it’s case mating area you will see oil on mating surfaces where air leak is , no oil means it’s sealed correctly , as you split cases , #5 Resident Guru Join Date Apr 2005 Location Texas Posts 1,161 Re: 62T wanting to runaway out of water, is this normal? Did you tune the idle mixture needles??? What exactly does the IJSBA do? Thread Information Users Browsing this Thread There are currently 3 users browsing this thread. (1 members and 2 guests) WS6HUMMER Posting Permissions You may not post new threads

post new threads You may not post replies

post replies You may not post attachments

post attachments You may not edit your posts

edit your posts BB code is On

Smilies are On

[IMG] code is On

[VIDEO] code is On

HTML code is Off Forum Rules